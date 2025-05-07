Ancient Temple Menorah unveiled for the first time
Historic Roman era discovery makes public debut in Jerusalem
A unique 1,500-year-old stone capital (the top of a column) adorned with an eight-branched menorah has been revealed to the public for the first time by the Israel Antiquities Authority.
Made of limestone, the rare archaeological find was uncovered in 2020 during an excavation. Since its discovery, the artefact has undergone extensive scientific and historical analysis.
Found resting upside down in a Byzantine-period building (6th–7th centuries CE), researchers believe it was re-used in the structure after originally serving as a decorative element in an earlier Roman-period public building or street (2nd–4th centuries CE).
Excavation directors Dr. Uzi Ad and Anna Eirich of the Israel Antiquities Authority said: “This capital likely once stood atop a column in an impressive Roman-era structure, possibly within a settlement of retired Roman soldiers. The presence of a menorah – a distinctly Jewish symbol – in such a context presents an intriguing mystery.”
Traditionally, architectural capitals supported the beams of a ceiling and were commonly decorated with plant motifs. This capital is unique in that all four of its upper sides feature an eight-branched menorah, while each of the lower sides is adorned with eight stylized leaves. A vertical element above the central leaf may represent the menorah’s stand.
Dr. Yuval Baruch, deputy director of Archaeology at the Israel Antiquities Authority and a scholar of menorah symbolism, adds that the Motza stone capital bearing a rare eight-branched menorah, is of great significance—especially given its location in the Jerusalem hills.
“After the destruction of the Second Temple, the menorah emerged as the central symbol of Jewish identity, both in the Land of Israel and the Diaspora. Discovering such a motif on a massive stone element strongly indicates a Jewish presence.
“Considering historical and archaeological evidence showing that Jewish settlement in this region was nearly wiped out after the Bar Kokhba revolt in the 2nd century CE, the capital was likely brought from elsewhere as reused building material.”
- The Temple Menorah is on display at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem.
