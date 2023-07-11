Antisemitic Arsenal supporter handed three-year ban and £470 in fines
An Arsenal supporter who shouted “Hitler should have finished the job” has been banned from football games for three years and ordered to pay £471 in fines.
Daniel Down, 29, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court for using threatening, abusive, distressing words in Arsenal’s match against arch-rivals Tottenham on 15 January 2023.
Tottenham’s Jewish origins are well-known, and earlier this year Arsenal launched a new affiliate called ‘Jewish Gooners’, partly in response to antisemitism from some of its supporters.
The charges, which were racially or religiously aggravated, were brought against him by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The victim, who reported the incident to police, told Down that he took “great offence” at the comments and explained that members of his family had died in the Holocaust. Down apologised to the victim immediately and attended a police interview without legal counsel.
Sentencing, the Judge said Down’s comments were “egregious in the extreme,” adding: “You ought to have known better.” The total of £471 in fines includes a victim surcharge of £110.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.