Applications now OPEN for second UJS leadership fellowship
The ambitious four month programme offers political and community modules and is open to current, and incoming Jewish students
The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has opened applications for the second cohort of its prestigious Leadership Fellowship.
Launched for the first time earlier this year, 100 Jewish students from across the UK and Ireland applied for the four month programme, with just the top 40 making it onto either the political or community tracks.
The inaugural Fellows participated in a range of seminars, trips, and interactive learning experiences to gain deep understandings of, and skills in, communal leadership.
During a day-long opening seminar on 4th February, the 2023/2024 group heard from inspirational leaders in the Jewish community including Hen Mazzig, Adam Overlander-Kaye, Gabriel Pogrund, and Josh Nagli.
In March, UJS took the Leadership Fellows to Northern Ireland to develop an understanding of leadership in conflict, peacebuilding, and a post-conflict environment.
Whilst in Belfast, the group met with a wide range of societal leaders, including an ex-IRA member and an ex-British army soldier, a peace activist, a negotiator, and NGO and local government worker, Bebhinn McKinley. Fellows also got to learn from Jewish communal leaders in Northern Ireland, spending Shabbat with members of the Belfast Jewish community.
In April, the Leadership Fellows went on a week-long educational trip to Israel,
meeting a range of key figures including President Isaac Herzog, his political advisor Amit Farouk, as well as Jerusalem mayoral candidate Waleed Abu Tayeh.
The group also visited the sites of the Nova Festival, Kfar Aza, and Hostages Square in Tel Aviv following the tragic events of October 7th.
The first year cohort’s pre-graduation seminar opened with a keynote talk from Joe Woolf, founder of TastyMates, about entrepreneurship and creative business leadership. This was followed by a panel discussion with Board of Deputies chief executive, Michael Wegier, and Jewish Leadership Council chief executive, Claudia Mendoza.
On 1st May, the Leadership Fellows had their graduation ceremony in north west London. They presented their ideas and plans to enhance the future of Jewish communal leadership to key lay leaders and stakeholders in the community.
Fellows’ ideas ranged from climate justice initiatives to a ‘model Board of Deputies’ plan to enhance the representation of young adults in the Jewish community.
Inaugural UJS Leadership Fellow, Bristol University student Edgar Santos said: “This Fellowship has centred the individual, me, and the other fellows, in providing a direct and incredible start on our leadership journey within the Jewish community.
“I want to repeat my thanks to the UJS team, and indeed to the UJS Supporters for making this possible. I am excited to continue this journey, and for you to continue hearing from all of us about what our vision is for the future of the Jewish community.”
UJS head of programming and leadership development, Sarah Wilks, said: “This has been an extremely successful first year of the UJS Leadership Fellowship, and is a great opportunity for students to get to know their peers across the country, and develop together, as the future leaders of our community.”
Applications for the UJS Leadership Fellowship 2024/25 are now open for all current, and incoming Jewish students at www.ujs.org.uk/leadership.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.