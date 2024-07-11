Applications now OPEN for second UJS leadership fellowship

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has opened applications for the second cohort of its prestigious Leadership Fellowship.

Launched for the first time earlier this year, 100 Jewish students from across the UK and Ireland applied for the four month programme, with just the top 40 making it onto either the political or community tracks.

The inaugural Fellows participated in a range of seminars, trips, and interactive learning experiences to gain deep understandings of, and skills in, communal leadership.

During a day-long opening seminar on 4th February, the 2023/2024 group heard from inspirational leaders in the Jewish community including Hen Mazzig, Adam Overlander-Kaye, Gabriel Pogrund, and Josh Nagli.

In March, UJS took the Leadership Fellows to Northern Ireland to develop an understanding of leadership in conflict, peacebuilding, and a post-conflict environment.

Whilst in Belfast, the group met with a wide range of societal leaders, including an ex-IRA member and an ex-British army soldier, a peace activist, a negotiator, and NGO and local government worker, Bebhinn McKinley. Fellows also got to learn from Jewish communal leaders in Northern Ireland, spending Shabbat with members of the Belfast Jewish community.

In April, the Leadership Fellows went on a week-long educational trip to Israel,

meeting a range of key figures including President Isaac Herzog, his political advisor Amit Farouk, as well as Jerusalem mayoral candidate Waleed Abu Tayeh.

The group also visited the sites of the Nova Festival, Kfar Aza, and Hostages Square in Tel Aviv following the tragic events of October 7th.

The first year cohort’s pre-graduation seminar opened with a keynote talk from Joe Woolf, founder of TastyMates, about entrepreneurship and creative business leadership. This was followed by a panel discussion with Board of Deputies chief executive, Michael Wegier, and Jewish Leadership Council chief executive, Claudia Mendoza.

On 1st May, the Leadership Fellows had their graduation ceremony in north west London. They presented their ideas and plans to enhance the future of Jewish communal leadership to key lay leaders and stakeholders in the community.

Fellows’ ideas ranged from climate justice initiatives to a ‘model Board of Deputies’ plan to enhance the representation of young adults in the Jewish community.

Inaugural UJS Leadership Fellow, Bristol University student Edgar Santos said: “This Fellowship has centred the individual, me, and the other fellows, in providing a direct and incredible start on our leadership journey within the Jewish community.

“I want to repeat my thanks to the UJS team, and indeed to the UJS Supporters for making this possible. I am excited to continue this journey, and for you to continue hearing from all of us about what our vision is for the future of the Jewish community.”

UJS head of programming and leadership development, Sarah Wilks, said: “This has been an extremely successful first year of the UJS Leadership Fellowship, and is a great opportunity for students to get to know their peers across the country, and develop together, as the future leaders of our community.”

Applications for the UJS Leadership Fellowship 2024/25 are now open for all current, and incoming Jewish students at www.ujs.org.uk/leadership.