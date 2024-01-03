Ari Leaman awarded MBE for services to young people and the community   

Ari Leaman, founder of The Boys Clubhouse has been awarded an MBE in the prestigious New Year’s Honours list.

Ari’s visionary leadership of The Boys Clubhouse has been instrumental in steering the organisation towards remarkable achievements, positively impacting countless lives along the way. The MBE serves as a poignant acknowledgment of his impact on the community and not only honors an individual but also highlights the collective dedication of the staff, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to the success of this transformative initiative.

The Boys Clubhouse, founded 15 years ago by Ari Leaman, is a charitable organisation dedicated to helping teenage boys overcome challenges such as homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues.

