Attorney General: UK committed to compliance with international law
Asked about ICJ findings on Israel and the West Bank, Richard Hermer KC says 'long and detailed advisory opinion' still being assessed
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Attorney General Richard Hermer has said the implications of “long and detailed advisory opinion” from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israeli occupation in the West Bank is still being assessed to “see how it applies across government and the extent to which it does apply across government.”
In an interview with parliament’s magazine The House, added:”What we will ensure that we do is that where we end up will be at a point at which we are in compliance with our international law obligations, in so far as we are not already?’
Asked by the magazine if he believes the UK is at this moment compliant with these obligations, the KC responded:”I am currently not aware of any aspect in which the UK is knowingly in breach of our international law obligations.”
Last July, the ICJ issued advisory opinion declaring Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestinian territory—comprising the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip (together the Occupied Palestinian Territory, or OPT)—to be illegal under international law.
The ICJ opinion also called for the immediate and total withdrawal of Israeli settlers from the OPT.
The 83-page advisory opinion came in response to a request from the U.N. General Assembly and the court declared that states and international organisations have a duty not to recognise the occupation as legal and to work to bring Israel’s unlawful presence in the OPT to an end. But it did not specify how this should be done.
The House magazine also notes that Hermer was among a group of Jewish lawyers who signed a letter calling for Israel to observe international law in response to the October 7 massacre.
But the magazine then suggests anti-Israel campaigners had hoped Hemer, appointed by Keir Starmer to the role as Britain’s most senior lawyer, would by now have stopped UK trading with settlements in the West Bank.
In his role as Attorney General, Hermer, a member of Alyth Gardens Synagogue, is unable to say what advice he has given the government, as the ministerial code prevents this.
Asked about his own political stance as a Labour member, the human rights barrister says he has never been part of any faction within the party, but he was not aligned with the stance of Jeremy Corbyn.
He suggests Corbyn’s politics left the Labour Party unelectable, and praises his close friend Starmer’s role in detoxifying the party in the wake of the scathing EHRC report on antisemitism under the former leader’s watch.
He also attacks as “outrageous” the claims that Starmer is guilty of a “two-tier”approach to policing following his response last summer’s riots and with the grooming gangs scandal.
Hermer appeared earlier this month as a guest at the Jewish Labour Movement’s conference event at JW3.
He impressed with his grasp of Jewish religious and philisophical texts, revealing he was a shul and youth movement regular, although he considers himself agnostic.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.