King Charles and prime minister lead tributes to Lily Ebert who dies at 100

King Charles and the prime minister have led tributes to Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who died at her home in London on Wednesday morning surrounded by her family. She was 100.

On 9 July 1944, Lily was 20 when she and her family arrived at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Her mother, younger sister and brother were murdered in the gas chambers.

Over the years, Lily’s story has touched hundreds of millions worldwide. With her great-grandson Dov Forman, she co-authored her memoir, Lily’s Promise.

King Charles said: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard the news of Lily Ebert’s death. As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed, as a permanent reminder for our generation – and, indeed, for future generations – of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are abandoned. Alongside other Holocaust survivors she became an integral part of the fabric of our nation; her extraordinary resilience and courage an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”

Michael Newman, chief executive of the Association of Jewish Refugees, told Jewish News: “We are deeply saddened to hear about Lily’s passing. She was a trailblazing advocate for Holocaust education – her special connection with her great-grandson Dov helped to bridge the generation gap and reach millions of people through social media. As we approach the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz this Holocaust Memorial Day – Lily’s zest for life will burn brightly in our thoughts.”

Lily and her sisters Renee and Piri were selected for work. From Auschwitz, Lily was transferred to a munitions factory near Leipzig, where she was eventually liberated by Allied forces. After liberation she was sent to Switzerland to recuperate and from there went to Mandate Palestine. She later recalled standing on Rothschild Avenue hearing the Declaration of Independence and recalled the tremendous joy she felt.

Lily came to the UK, raised and spoke tirelessly about her experiences, determined to make sure the world would never forget. She spoke in schools and colleges, and her portrait was commissioned by His Majesty The King.

In a tribute statement on Twitter/X, Forman wrote simply: Lily Ebert — 1923-2024. A light that shone so brightly has today gone dark.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the whole country, I want to send my deepest condolences on the passing of the extraordinary Lily Ebert. Lily represented everything that was best about humanity. I think of her message of tolerance and hope; her courage to share her story and relive the horrors of her experience so that we might learn; her creativity and restless determination to be heard, which even led to her becoming a global star on TikTok. She was without doubt, one of this country’s greatest centenarians.

“In Auschwitz, Lily made her now famous promise, that if she survived, she would tell the world what happened. She kept that promise in the most remarkable way. With her passing today, we must now keep our promise to her. Together we will ensure that Lily’s message echoes eternally across the generations – and that the Holocaust is never forgotten and never again repeated. May her memory be a blessing.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis wrote: “Lily Ebert z’l was truly a beacon of resilience, courage, and unwavering faith in difficult times. She emerged from the unspeakable horrors of Auschwitz, not with bitterness or cynicism, but with a promise: to bear witness, to educate, and to inspire. Her undeniable fulfillment of that promise stands as Lily’s legacy and our thoughts are with her dear family. In a world that needs to learn the lessons of the Shoah more than ever, may the memory of Lily’s extraordinary life forever be a blessing.”

Lily is survived by a daughter and son, 10 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Her husband and eldest daughter pre-deceased her.

Karen Pollock, chief executive, the Holocaust Educational Trust, told Jewish News: “Lily Ebert was the epitome of strength and determination. She lived to be 100 years old – she was invincible and we thought she would live forever. A proud mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, her large loving family was her revenge against the Nazis. She will be remembered for her incredible story, her unparalleled tenacity and her zest for life.

“She belongs in the list of Jewish heroines alongside the likes of Rachel, Miriam and Esther. May her memory be a blessing.”

Community Security Trust (CST) wrote on Twitter/X: “Everyone at CST is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Lily Ebert. A Holocaust survivor who dedicated her life to sharing her story to educate people, and founding member of the UK’s Holocaust Survivor Centre. Her resilience and strength taught us the importance of speaking out, and the need to stand against prejudice. We wish her family a long life.”

March of the Living said it is “deeply saddened to mourn the passing of Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 100.”

Scott Saunders, chairman of March of the Living UK and global chief executive, told Jewish News: “Lily Ebert’s incredible resilience and unwavering commitment to Holocaust remembrance has touched the lives of millions around the world. Through her courage and her work, she gave voice to the memory of the millions who perished in the Holocaust, ensuring their stories were never forgotten.

“Her remarkable partnership with her great-grandson Dov Forman on social media, especially through their TikTok videos, reached younger generations and educated them about the horrors of Auschwitz and the strength of the human spirit. Through her deeply moving memoir, Lily’s Promise, co-authored with Dov, Lily ensured that her legacy would live on for generations to come. May her memory continue to resonate and serve as a reminder of the need to protect the lessons of the Holocaust.

“Lily Ebert’s work has left an indelible mark on Holocaust education, and March of the Living will continue to carry her message of resilience and hope, passing the torch of memory and responsibility forward.”

The funeral will begin at Lily’s home in north-west London at 3.45pm on Wednesday before her body is buried in Israel the following day. The family will sit shiva in London and Jerusalem until Friday afternoon.