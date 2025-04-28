Badenoch calls for police to prosecute Israel hating rap group
The Tory leader responded to video footage in which a member of Kneecap called for the death of Tory MPs
Kemi Badenoch has demanded that the anti-Israel rap trio Kneecap be prosecuted after video emerged of one member of the group calling for Tory MPs to be killed.
Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman also said on Monday that the Prime Minister believes the comments from the band member were “completely unacceptable” and “condemns them in the strongest possible terms”.
Meanwhile Labour MP David Taylor wrote to organisers of the Glastonbury Festival, urging them to remove hip hop trio Kneecap from the bill citing their violent threats.
A video emerged of the group at a gig in November 2023 that appeared to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”
The Conservative leader said Kneecap’s “anti-British hatred has no place in our society” as she called for the group to face action.
Badenoch said it was “good” that police were looking into the allegation, adding: “Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.
“Now footage shows one of them saying, ‘The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.’
“After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”
Kill your local MP.’ After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution.”
Amess, who was a Tory MP, for was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in 2021.
His daughter Katie Amess told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “It is just beyond belief that human beings would speak like that in this day and age, and it is extremely dangerous.”
Scotland Yard is looking into the incident, along with another concert from November last year in which a member of the band appeared to shout, “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.
Video also emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”
The band are listed to play on the Saturday of this June’s Glastonbury Festival.
In his letter to Sir Michael, shared on X, Taylor the MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “By hosting such a group, Glastonbury Festival risks undermining its proud tradition of promoting peace, unity and social responsibility.
“It would be deeply troubling to see the festival provide a platform to individuals who advocate hatred and violence, especially at a time when political and social tensions are already high.”
He added: “I urge you to reconsider the decision to host Kneecap and remove them from the list of performers.
“Doing so would send a clear message that Glastonbury stands firmly against violence, terrorism, and political extremism in all its forms.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.