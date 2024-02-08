Badenoch: People using views on Israel as an excuse to display antisemitism
The minister for women and equalities told MPs that this has been seen at protests and in universities.
People in the UK are using their views on Israel as an “excuse to display antisemitism”, according to Kemi Badenoch.
The minister for women and equalities told MPs that this has been seen at protests and in universities.
Ms Badenoch also referenced a recent employment tribunal judgment involving a university academic, adding the Government will consider it “carefully”.
Professor David Miller, who was sacked after making comments criticising Israel, successfully claimed at an employment tribunal that he experienced discrimination based on his anti-Zionist belief in a landmark ruling.
He was found to have been unfairly and wrongfully dismissed by the University of Bristol in October 2021.
Speaking during equalities questions, Ms Badenoch told the House of Commons: “In light of some of the commentary around the employment tribunal’s judgment in the case of Professor Miller and Bristol University, I want to clarify that antisemitism must continue to be challenged wherever it arises.
“We have seen people in this country use their views on Israel as an excuse to display antisemitism.
“We have seen this at protests on our streets and we see this in our universities.
“It is therefore important to underline that this ruling does not change the fact that while academics have the right to express views, they cannot behave in a way which amounts to harassment of Jewish students.
“Disguising this as discourse about Israel would be no more lawful than any other form of antisemitism and the Government will consider the ruling carefully, and will continue to do everything in our power to protect Jewish people across our country.”
The tribunal heard Prof Miller, during a lecture at the university in 2019, said the Zionist movement was one of five pillars driving Islamophobia in the UK.
No further action was taken against Prof Miller after an investigation of a complaint.
Further complaints were made to the university after he took part in an event called “Building the campaign for free speech” in February 2021, in which he spoke of being publicly criticised for his views on Palestine and Israel.
Disciplinary proceedings followed that culminated in Prof Miller’s dismissal in October 2021.
Prof Miller launched employment tribunal proceedings claiming unfair dismissal, breach of contract and discrimination or victimisation on grounds of religion or belief.
At the conclusion of proceedings, Prof Miller successfully claimed discrimination “based on his philosophical belief that Zionism is inherently racist, imperialist and colonial, a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010”, his legal representatives Rahman Lowe announced on Monday.
“This judgment establishes for the first time ever that anti-Zionist beliefs are protected in the workplace,” the firm said.
Prof Miller said he was “very proud” to have established that anti-Zionist views qualify as a protected belief.
The University of Bristol said in a statement that it acknowledged the judgment of the tribunal but is “disappointed with its findings”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.