Baroness Berger of Barn Hill introduced to the House of Lords

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger has been formally introduced into the House of Lords as Baroness Berger of Barn Hill.

Wearing the traditional robes for Tuesday’s ceremony, Berger, who famously took up the fight against antisemitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, has now re-joined Labour colleagues in the Lords.

The 43 year-old mental health campaigner had been nominated for a life peerage by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last December.

She, and the now enobbled Lord Katz were among 30 individuals nominated by PM in a list of political peerages published.

Berger took an oath of allegience to King Charles III. The oath includes a religious component, invoking God as a witness to the promise made by Berger.

Her title reflects her upbringing in the Wembley area of Brent.