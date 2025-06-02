BBC bans Gaza reporter who called Israelis ‘not human beings’ and ‘devils’
Ahmed Alagha barred from BBC Arabic after appearing on air twice despite history of antisemitic social media posts
The BBC has banned Palestinian journalist Ahmed Alagha from appearing on its Arabic service after it emerged he described Jews as “devils” claiming, “Israelis are not human”.
Alagha appeared on BBC Arabic twice in May – including just hours after a Telegraph exposé on his record – despite having publicly praised attacks on Israeli civilians and posted dehumanising rhetoric about Jews online.
In one post following Israeli strikes in Gaza, Alagha wrote: “It (the Israeli occupation) is the embodiment of filth, the unrivalled swamp of wickedness. As for the Jews, they are the devils of hypocrites.”
A day later, he added: “The Israelis’ are not human beings… they are not even beasts… Perhaps they belong to a race for which no description can capture the extent of their lust and sadism.”
A BBC spokesperson confirmed Alagha is not a member of staff and would no longer be used as a contributor: “His social media posts do not reflect the BBC’s view… We are absolutely clear there is no place for antisemitism on our services.”
The decision comes amid mounting criticism of BBC Arabic’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. In May, BBC chair Dr Samir Shah announced an independent review into the channel’s Middle East reporting.
The media watchdog CAMERA UK welcomes the move but says it exposed deeper failings: “This precedent would be unimaginable were Alagha targeting any other minority. BBC Arabic’s editors seem trapped in an echo chamber.”
Former BBC TV director Danny Cohen said Alagha’s use was “indefensible”: “It is both horrifying and astonishing that a reporter who spouted antisemitism was allowed back on air after his racism was exposed.
“BBC management needs to get a grip. If the BBC Arabic service cannot be reformed, it should be shut down.”
Alagha’s X account has since been deleted. He had been presented on air as a freelance Gaza-based journalist since January 2024.
