BBC pulls Miriam Margolyes ‘Fagin’ radio comment
Actress described the character as 'Jewish and vile', causing much laughter from an Edinburgh audience. She continued: 'I didn’t know Jews like that then — sadly, I do now'
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A comment by the actress Miriam Margolyes about the Dickens character, Fagin, as “Jewish and vile” has been removed from a recording of the BBC Radio 4’s Front Row arts programme.
Margolyes was being interviewed during the Edinburgh Festival by Kirsty Wark about her one-woman show on the works of Charles Dickens. In front of a live audience, the actress was asked who was “the first [Dickens] character who stuck in your head as a child?”
She swiftly responded: “Oh, Fagin. Without question. Jewish and vile”. Wark did not challenge her and there was laughter from the audience.
This apparently encouraged the 83-year-old actress to continue: “I didn’t know Jews like that then — sadly, I do now”.
The remark drew social media criticism as “plain and ugly racism” from a supposed “national treasure” who had secured “a free pass because she is Jewish”.
On Wednesday evening the BBC told Jewish News: “This was an unexpected comment made during a live broadcast which should have been challenged at the time. We have taken swift action to remove it from the programme and it is no longer available.”
The CST’s head of policy, Dave Rich, commented: “Two weeks of the whole country going on about how racism is evil and everyone is valued, and what do we get? Audiences laughing at antisemitic jokes on the BBC and at the Edinburgh Festival.
“Thanks, anyway — at least we Jews know where we stand.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.