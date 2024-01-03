Berlin’s Kindertransport memorial vandalised after pro-Palestinian rally
Bronze sculpture 'Trains to Life – Trains to Death' was sprayed with graffiti of what appeared to be the Al-Aqsa mosque
Berlin’s Kindertransport memorial has been vandalised with graffiti sprayed over the bronze statues of children and images of what appeared to represent the Al-Aqsa mosque daubed elsewhere on the monument.
The famous ‘Trains to Life – Trains to Death’ bronze sculpture by Frank Meisler was created to commemorate the 10,000 Kindertransport Holocaust survivors, and the millions of other children who were transported by train and killed by the Nazis.
Following a pro-Palestinian protest in the German city on New Years Eve photographs of the graffiti attack were shared on social media, prompting outrage.
Anti-Israel demonstrations had officially been banned by the German authorities over the Christmas and New Year period, but anti-Israel protesters had illegally rallied on New Year’s Eve, hundreds were arrested in scenes of disorder.
As the national organization representing and caring for Holocaust survivors and refugees – The AJR is disgusted that this poignant and cherished monument, which commemorates the desperate yet life-saving journeys of the youngest victims of Nazi oppression, has been desecrated. pic.twitter.com/spFnvmFfwV
— The Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) (@TheAJR_) January 3, 2024
The Berlin memorial graffiti incident is widely believed to have been carried out by activists involved with the pro-Palestine demo.
In a statement the Association of Jewish Refugees (AJR) said: “As the national organisation representing and caring for Holocaust survivors and refugees, the AJR is disgusted that this poignant and cherished monument, which commemorates the desperate yet life-saving journeys of the youngest victims of Nazi oppression, has been desecrated.
“This antisemitic act comes at a time of already heightened anxiety in Jewish communities following the terror attacks in Israel last October and will be especially sickening to the Kinder and their families.”
Revital Yakhin Krakowski, deputy director general of the World March for Life, told Israel’s Channel 12. “The monument was not vandalised by accident, the damage to it was intended to weaken the Jewish spirit by damaging the most important symbols to us.
“There is a clear connection between the denial of the Holocaust and the denial of the acts of terrorism on October 7.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.