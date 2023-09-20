Biden stresses need to ‘uphold democratic values’ in meeting with Netanyahu

U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would discuss “upholding democratic values” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

“We will discuss upholding the democratic values of our two countries including upholding checks and balances in our systems,” Biden said, in an apparent reference to the Netanyahu government’s controversial judicial reforms.

Netanyahu responded to Biden’s comment about democracy, saying: “During these rapidly changing times, I want to reaffirm here one thing is certain, one thing that will never change is Israel’s commitment to democracy. We will continue to uphold the values both our democracies cherish.”

Biden is the latest in a series of world leaders who have made a point out of stressing the need to uphold democratic values in their meetings with Netanyahu, including UK Prime Minister Sunak, French President Macron, and German Chancellor Scholz.

Biden has previously urged Netanyahu to “walk away” from his government’s judicial reforms, calling on him to reach a broad consensus on the issue.

Netanyahu and Biden are also expected to discuss Washington’s attempt to mediate a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“Under your leadership, we can achieve historic peace with Saudi Arabia, which will advance the resolution of the Israeli-Arab conflict, promote reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and advance Israeli-Palestinian peace,” Netanyahu said at the press conference on Wednesday.

Protesters in NY against Netanyahu being informed about Biden's remarks, and applauding pic.twitter.com/cu68y4y3Of — Ben Caspit בן כספית (@BenCaspit) September 20, 2023

Biden repeated his promise not to allow Iran obtain nuclear weapons, which Netanyahu thanked him for.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters were demonstrating against Netanyahu outside the hotel in New York where the meeting took place. Channel 12 reported that the

The meeting between Netanyahu and Biden is the longest wait for an Israeli prime minister to meet a U.S. President since 1964 when Levi Eshkol met with President Lyndon Johnson.

265 days have passed since Netanyahu formed his government until he met with Biden on Wednesday. In contrast, both Yitzhak Rabin, Menachem Begin, Shimon Peres, Ehud Barak, Ehud Olmert and Naftali Bennett all waited less than 100 days before meeting the U.S. president.