Big Brother apologises for contestant’s T-shirt that erases Israel
Ali Bromley wore a watermelon T-shirt on the ITV2 show that appeared to resemble the colours of the Palestinian flag in red, green, white and black, in the shape of Israel
An episode of Big Brother has been edited following concerns raised about a contestant’s T-shirt that erased Israel’s existence.
Ali Bromley, a London-based forensic psychologist, wore a watermelon T-shirt on the ITV2 show that appeared to resemble the colours of the Palestinian flag in red, green, white and black, in the shape of Israel – symbolising the erasure of the Jewish state.
A spokesman for Big Brother said: “All housemate items are checked by our production team before they go into the Big Brother House to ensure they comply with the rules and compliance requirements.
“Big Brother does not allow any personal items into the house that could be deemed harmful.
“We regret that the implications of this particular item of clothing were not fully understood in our bag checks or prior to broadcast of (Tuesday)’s show.
“We apologise to any viewers who have been offended by the broadcast and assure viewers that Big Brother was unaware of the implications of the image.
“The item of clothing has been removed from the house. The housemate has been spoken to and they have expressed that they are unaware of the implications and did not wish to cause any harm or offence.
“Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values or beliefs of Big Brother.”
It is understood the Tuesday episodes of Big Brother and Big Brother Late & Live were edited to remove the footage of Ali wearing the top.
The Campaign Against Antisemitism wrote of social media site X: “A Big Brother (@bbuk) housemate was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon – a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment.”
The group, which has made various complaints about TV programmes amid the war in the Middle East, also questioned how the programme’s production staff allowed the T-shirt to be “worn, let alone broadcast it on national television”.
Before entering the show, Ali, originally from Leicester, said she believes the way she expresses her opinions could “rub someone up the wrong way”.
She said: “If someone does something I think maybe isn’t kind, or could have been a bit better thought through, I have this thing where I tend to tell people. I can be quite direct.
“It doesn’t always land well – that could well get me nominated.”
