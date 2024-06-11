IDS is a London housing association with an exciting future. With several Board Members completing their terms, IDS is looking to appoint some new Board Members who will enjoy the opportunity to make personal impact on the services offered by a diverse and dynamic organisation, that has exciting plans for its future.

Founded by Jewish philanthropists in 1885, IDS has a unique heritage. Since then, it has grown to provide much-needed general needs and sheltered housing in some of London’s most fascinating areas.

Today, IDS manages around 1,500 homes and is proud to serve a diverse range of multi-cultural communities across London and the surrounding areas. With a mix of housing stock and tenure options, it is an important London housing provider. It has the ability to make real and positive impact for its communities and is ambitious to grow and support the substantial need for more housing in London, whilst continually improving its properties and services for current customers.

The Board plays an active role in customer engagement and supports and challenges IDS’s staff and the executive team on strategic and operational performance. This ensures IDS is well managed, ambitious for its future and committed to delivering exceptional housing services.

Representing a rich mix of different communities across London, IDS strives to support and represent all staff and customers. With the opportunity to add new Board Members it can add to the diversity of skills and personal experiences on its Board, so welcomes applications from a wide range of backgrounds.

Saxton Bampfylde Ltd is acting as an employment agency advisor to the Industrial Dwellings Society on this appointment. For further information about the role, including details about how to apply, please visit www.saxbam.com/appointments using reference RBOWA. Alternatively, telephone +44 (0)20 7227 0880 (during office hours). Applications should be received by noon on Thursday 4 July.