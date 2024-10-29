Board of Deputies adds five women to executive
Gender equality bid by Board sees Sheila Gewolb, Harriett Goldenberg, Claire Morland, Judith Prinsley Naomi Ter-Berg take on key roles.
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
For the first time in its 264-year-old history the Board of Deputies has an equal number of men and women on its executive, after internal elections.
Together with five honorary officers elected in May —president Phil Rosenberg, senior vice-president Adrian Cohen, vice-president Andrew Gilbert, vice-president Jeremy Michelson and treasurer Ben Crowne — there are now five women on the executive, representing various denominations across the community.
Sheila Gewolb, a former senior vice-president of the Board, becomes chair of its regional council.
Harriett Goldenberg becomes vice-chair of the International Division. A psychotherapist, she represents the Liberal Jewish Synagogue on the Board.
Claire Morland, a new deputy for Golders Green United Synagogue, becomes vice-chair of the Finance, Fundraising and Organisation Division. She has headed up executive remuneration for a number of leading UK and multinational businesses.
Judith Prinsley, deputy for Muswell Hill United Synagogue, becomes vice-chair of the Security, Resilience and Cohesion Division. Judith is a leading member of Haringey’s Multi-Faith Forum.
Education specialist Naomi Ter-Berg, who represents West London Synagogue on the Board, becomes vice-chair of the Communities and Education Division.
The new internal elections have taken place in the wake of the Board’s Gender Equality Plan, released last month, which called for work to encourage gender balance in the organisation and specifically in the Executive Committee.
