Brent Council pays its respects to local resident Sir Ben Helfgott
Councillor Michael Maurice and Councillor Neil Nerva both speak of Holocaust survivor Sir Ben's 'legacy' at the first meeting of the north-west London council since his death last month, aged 93
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Brent Council representatives have paid an emotional tribute to the life of local resident Sir Ben Helfgott, at their first meeting in north west London since the Holocaust survivor’s death, aged 93, last month.
At the start of Monday’s meeting inside the Brent Civic Centre Conference Hall, Wembley, Councillor Michael Maurice and Councillor Neil Nerva were both applauded by colleagues after delivering speeches that recalled the bravery, achievements, and the legacy of Sir Ben, who had been a Wembley resident up until his death.
Later, all at the monthly council meeting stood for a minute’s silence in remembrance of the great man’s life.
In his speech Cllr Nerva, a cabinet member for public health and adult social care, spoke movingly of Sir Ben’s association with Brent’s Holocaust Memorial commemoration.
He added:”Ben believed suspicion, intolerance, prejudice and racial hatred which made the events of the Holocaust possible are unlikely to vanish.
“By making people aware of the consequences and by widening the circle of enlightened human beings, we can at least reduce the intensity and help create mutual respect and understanding of one another.”
Cllr Nerva, a Jewish Labour Movement official, added:”This is Ben’s legacy of hope.”
Cllr Maurice recalled how Sir Ben was born in Poland in 1929, survived two concentration camps, having seen his family murdered, before he was brought to the UK to live for a time in Windermere.
He also told the meeting of his later achievements at the Maccabiah games and his critical role as a Holocaust educator. Both councillors noted Sir Ben’s membership of Wembley United Synagogue.
“He leaves a legacy this is unequalled, and unparalleled,” said Cllr Maurice.
