Brent Council votes to proceed with Nablus twinning proposal despite warnings about Hamas control
Labou council leader claims report commissioned into West Bank city twinning proposal 'meets the threshold for us to take forward'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Labour-run Brent Council has voted by a sizable majority to proceed with a proposal for a twinning arrangement with the West Bank city of Nablus despite a warning that the council there is dominated by Hamas members.
At Wednesday evening’s meeting of the north-west London council, Council leader Mo Butt said a report commissioned last November into the Nablus twinning proposal had received nearly 2000 signatures, meaning it “now meets the threshold for us to take forward.”
“This is all about making sure the diversity of Brent and its communities are being recognised- all the different journeys people have made from all over the word,” claimed Cllr Butt.
Jewish News had previously revealed how the motion for twinning with Nablus had been tabled by Wembley Hill ward Labour councillor, Ihtesham Afzal.
At the latest council meeting Afzal, who describes himself as a Pakistani-Muslim on social media, was wearing his now trademark Palestinian keffiyeh scarf as he spoke.
Backed by pro-Palestine activists in the audience he claimed the twinning would allow children living under Israel occupation to “dream of a brighter future.”
He claimed:”We don’t just speak of values in this borough – we live them.”
But other councillors raised serious concerns about the twinning move by the cash-strapped council, which has raised council tax to the highest possible level infuriating many residents.
Conservative councillor Michael Maurice then told the meeting -which was attended by Brent Labour MPs Dawn Butler and Barry Gardner – that he was “very concerned about twinning with Nablus because it is governed by a council where 15 members, the majority of whom, including the mayor are members of Hamas.
“A group designated and proscribed as a terrorist organisation by most countries in the world.”
He added:”I think some people might not agree with this but if Brent were to twin with Nablus it could be seen as appeasing terrorist organisations.”
Two other speakers also raised concerns about protection of those who identify as LGBT+ in Nablus.
Brent Labour Cllr Daniel Kennelly raised concerns that in the past the Palestinian Authority had announced that LGBT groups were forbidden from meeting in the West Bank.
He noted that Brent was proud each year to fly the Pride flag, but said he wished to meet with officers to make sure any twinning arrangement was “inclusive” of Brent’s LGBT values.
Another councillor said there had been no protocol in place for the twinning proposal which had been pushed by “pro-Palestinians” on the council.
Cllr Butt claimed the report “does set out the protocol” and that the “equalities and diversity impact”of the twinning move had been considered.
“I commend this report that has been through rigorous interrogation,” he claimed.
An analysis of Cllr Afzal’s social media feed on X showed it was dominated with support for the Palestinian cause, and less frequently with posts about local issues.
During last November’s meeting, where he was backed by members of Brent and Harrow Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Afzal claimed his motion was in respect of the ‘significant number of residents of Palestinian heritage’ in the borough.
The motion claimed it offered opportunities for young Brent residents to visit the Palestinian territories, and would allow young Palestinians to come to the borough to “share and develop a bond” over their experiences in education, sport, and culture.
But concerns have been raised by other community leaders in Brent with far larger populations about the decision to favour Palestinians, who have only a small representation in the borough.
Jewish News understands Brent Council has yet to actually confirm the number of Palestinians living there.
Brent has a sizable Jewish community, and includes Brondesbury United Synagogue and the Makor Hayim community.
