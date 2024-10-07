Bridget Phillipson: I’m taking action over alarming rise in anti-Jewish hate in universities

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has confirmed that she has moved to “refocus” the body in charge of regulating higher education in the UK after she became “deeply troubled” by alarming evidence of the rise in antisemitism across university campuses.

Speaking to Jewish News after visiting a Jewish school in Barnet, where she addressed students ahead of moving assembly in which pupils spoke and sung about the impact the October 7 Hamas terror attack had on them, the senior minister said the Office for Students “must ensure that universities are honouring their responsibilities and acting when that isn’t the case.”

Phillipson added:”I’ve been deeply troubled by the rising levels of antisemitism we’ve seen, especially following the October 7 terror attack, and that includes on university campuses.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I’ve heard too many reports from Jewish students about antisemtism that they are facing on campus. Universities have a responsibility to act and to make sure that they’re proving a safe environment for all of our students.

“But the government has a responsibility too. That’s why I’ve refocused the regulator – the Office for Students, and set a different direction in terms of approach.

“I find the rise in antisemitic abuse on our campuses both abhorrent and alarming.

“It is completely unacceptable for Jewish students to feel they cannot fully participate in university life out of fear for their safety. All students, regardless of race or religion, should be free to focus on their studies rather than worry about their safety.”

During Monday’s school visit Phillipson also held a meeting with pupils in which she listened to their questions around the benefits of faith schools, and some of students admitting they received “Zionist” taunts.

She revealed the Department of Education had launched a new online initiative Educate Against Hate, in cooperation with the Community Security Trust and the Tell Mamma organisations, offering teachers advice on managing difficult classroom discussions in the aftermath of October 7.

Having appeared at events staged by the Holocaust Educational Trust at the recent party conferences, Phillipson also explained how she intended to boost attempts to counter misuse of the Nazi imagery and slurs online by some in relation to Israel and the war in Gaza.

She said her decision to halt the commencement of the previous government’s Higher Education Free Speak Act had been taken over fears that already under pressure Jewish students could face an increase in “hate speech” and “Holocaust denial” on campuses.

“That’s the last thing as a government we want to see,” she added. “It’s crucial that what is taught within our schools provides younng people with that armoury against what they see online.

“Both in terms of having the critical thinking skills to challenge what’s in front of them, and it’s why the Prime minister announced that ahead of the conclusion of the curriculum assessment review we will make sure that Holocaust education is part of the national curriculum. That applies to all schools.”

Noting official statistics confirming antisemitism in higher education had risen by 465% since the last year, Phillipson has begun working with Universities UK and others in the higher education sector to further understand the issues and ensure protections are in place.

“I want to reassure Jewish students returning to campus this autumn that they will be safe,” Phillipson added.

“My department has been working closely with Jewish community groups to ensure that Jewish students are protected.

“Universities UK, which represents 141 universities, is holding regular meetings with members to prepare for the return of Jewish students to campuses across the country.”

She added:” I was glad to see Universities UK and the National Union of Students send a joint letter to all university and Student Union senior leaders emphasising the need to intensify efforts against hate.

“Many universities across the country have worked tirelessly over the summer to make sure their Jewish students can begin the new academic year safely and I commend them. ”

Alongside £7 million in funding to tackle antisemitism in schools, colleges, and universities, first promised under the previous government, another £500, 000 has already been awarded to the University Jewish Chaplaincy for student welfare.

“These chaplaincies really matter,” said Phillipson. “They are essential sources of strength and support for Jewish students when times are hard.”

Asked about how the £7million would now be used said it was vital that as part of tackling anti-Jewish “we encourage diversity, tolerance and respect for one another.”

The Sunderland MP, tipped as possible further Labour leader said she believed these were the values held by the “vast majority of British people” and said the government would be setting out more detail “shortly” over this attempt to promote cohesion in society.

But she confirmed:”I’m pleased to announce the launch of a new government effort to upskill teachers and university staff to tackle antisemitism. It’s vitally important that staff in our education system have the confidence and skills to act quickly to root out antisemitism as soon as it emerges.”