Brighton and Hove Progressive wins gold at environmental awards

Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue (BHPS) won a prestigious gold award at a ceremony in north west London this week.

Alongside guests including prominent ecologist Hugh Warwick, the community was presented with the accolade at the EcoJudaism Awards, which honours the steps being taken by congregations across the entire Jewish community to move towards an environmentally responsible future.

Benita Matofska, BHPS Council Member with responsibility for EcoJudaism and Sustainability, said: “This is a very proud moment for our synagogue. I am thrilled that our efforts to lower our carbon footprint, to protect and preserve our planet and become more sustainable have paid off.

“It has been a long journey, with some challenges, so to see our collaborative efforts to do our best for people and planet being recognised in this way makes us all very proud.”

BHPS becomes only the third winner of an EcoJudaism Gold Award – following West London Synagogue and New North London Synagogue. New North London gained the prize last year and also picked up their award at the event.

Each year, EcoJudaism presents Bronze, Silver and Gold Awards to Jewish communities and organisations that successfully achieve 40, 60 and 80 per cent respectively in its Environmental Audit.

Other winners at this week’s ceremony included Barnet United Synagogue (Silver), Belmont United Synagogue (Bronze), Etz Chaim Synagogue (Bronze), Golders Green United Synagogue (Silver), Liverpool Reform Synagogue (Bronze), Maidenhead Synagogue (Silver), Potters Bar & Brookmans Park United Synagogue (Bronze) and Three Counties Liberal Jewish Community (Silver).

There are now more than 70 synagogues – of all denominations and all around the UK – signed up to EcoJudaism.

The charity’s new chief executive, Naomi Verber, said the surge in numbers reflects the community’s desire for a better relationship with the environment: “The 70+ shuls now working with EcoJudasim to reduce their environmental footprint are testament to the fact that Jewish climate action is real and is now happening at pace across the British Jewish community.

“Every congregation that has participated in the EcoJudaism project will vouch that their synagogue’s operations, reputation and member engagement has improved as a result of the environmentally friendly changes they’ve made. Being an eco-shul isn’t a chore, it’s a win/win the community and the planet.

“The words that encapsulate the work of our awards winners are ‘hineh ma tov uma na’im Shevet achim gam yachad‘ – ‘behold how good and how pleasant it is for brothers (and sisters) to dwell as one’. Working in unity and learning from each other, we are making progress together on this vital issue.”

In September, EcoJudaism is launching a series of campaigns – from ‘Rivers Rejuvenation’ to ‘Sustainable Food Consumption’, open to all regardless of synagogue affiliation.