Britain, France and Germany issue warning to Iran
Don't escalate regional tension, Iran leaders told
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
The leaders of Britain, France and Germany have issued a strongly-worded warning to Iran not to mount any attack “that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.
The unprecedented statement, signed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France’s president Emanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, opens with a welcome to the “tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.
Mindful that Hamas has said it will not send negotiators to this week’s planned talks, the three Western leaders said they endorsed a joint statement made by HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, President Sisi and President Biden calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations.
“We agree” the leaders said, “that there can be no further delay. We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability. The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid”.
But the three men declared their “deep concern” at the heightened tensions in the region.
In such context, they called on “Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
“They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East”.
The statement, released in London, Paris and Berlin, comes at a time when a nervous Israel is eyeing Iran’s potential actions. Iran has sworn revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but it is not clear how strong its retaliation will be — or when it might occur.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.