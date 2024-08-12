Britain, France and Germany issue warning to Iran

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany have issued a strongly-worded warning to Iran not to mount any attack “that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.

The unprecedented statement, signed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, France’s president Emanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, opens with a welcome to the “tireless work of our partners in Qatar, Egypt and the United States towards an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages”.

Mindful that Hamas has said it will not send negotiators to this week’s planned talks, the three Western leaders said they endorsed a joint statement made by HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, President Sisi and President Biden calling for the immediate resumption of negotiations.

“We agree” the leaders said, “that there can be no further delay. We have been working with all parties to prevent escalation and will spare no effort to reduce tensions and find a path to stability. The fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released. The people of Gaza need urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid”.

But the three men declared their “deep concern” at the heightened tensions in the region.

In such context, they called on “Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks that would further escalate regional tensions and jeopardise the opportunity to agree a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

“They will bear responsibility for actions that jeopardise this opportunity for peace and stability. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East”.

The statement, released in London, Paris and Berlin, comes at a time when a nervous Israel is eyeing Iran’s potential actions. Iran has sworn revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but it is not clear how strong its retaliation will be — or when it might occur.