British Airways to restart flights to Tel Aviv on its short-haul network

British Airways will resume flights to Tel Aviv on April 1 with a brief stopover in Cyprus.

The airline will use its short-haul planes for the route for at least one month, which will mean a saving on price. The route will operate four times a week. Previously BA flew to Ben Gurion twice daily.

“We’ve taken the commercial decision to move Tel Aviv to our short-haul network when we restart our flights on 1 April. This aligns these flights with other similar length flights we operate, and we’ll keep this decision under review,” a statement said.

The airline said that customers already booked on flights to and from Tel Aviv will be contacted and offered the option to rebook onto a new short-haul flight, request a refund or re-book onto an alternative service.

Kosher meals will be available to request in the usual way in advance of a flight.

Other similar-length flights on our short-haul network include Cairo and Amman Other European airlines also operate short-haul aircraft on routes to Tel Aviv, British Airways said.