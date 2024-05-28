British Friends of United Hatzalah raises £1.9 million at annual dinner
First responder charity welcomes former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen, former Ambassador Mark Regev and actress Tracy-Ann Oberman
More than 320 guests raised an extraordinary £1.9 million at the British Friends of United Hatzalah of Israel annual dinner.
The event, held on 20th May at London’s Nobu Hotel was in support of the Israeli emergency medical service organisation’s volunteers and speakers included the former head of Mossad Yossi Cohen, former Israel Ambassador Mark Regev and actress and antisemitism campaigner Tracy-Ann Oberman.
Last year United Hatzalah volunteers treated more than 750,000 people in Israel, an increase on the previous year.
On high alert for the potential escalation of hostilities in both the north and the south of the country, the organisation is now allocating a large amount of resources to train more volunteer medics (in addition to the current 7,000) as well as to build up their medical supplies for emergency use.
President and founder of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer said: “The road is probably long but the will is strong and with your support we draw strength and encouragement to continue”.
Neil Blair, Chairman of British Friends of United Hatzalah said: “We are deeply grateful for the incredible partnership that has formed between United Hatzalah of Israel and this remarkable community here in the UK.”
