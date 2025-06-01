Broadcasting titans pay tribute to Alan Yentob
Michael Grade and Jane Lush hail late BBC creative director as a singular force in public service television
Two of the most senior figures in British broadcasting have paid glowing tribute to Alan Yentob, the former BBC creative director and arts champion, following his death last month aged 78.
Michael Grade, former BBC chairman and ITV chief executive, and Jane Lush, the ex-controller of BBC Entertainment and Comedy, both hailed Yentob’s legacy as one of the most distinctive and influential figures of television’s public service heyday.
Grade recalled a decades-long relationship that began in friendly rivalry but evolved into mutual respect. “I knew Alan Yentob, or ‘Botney’ as he was nicknamed after a classic Guardian misspelling, almost all of my broadcasting career,” he said. “At first we had a friendly rivalry, I had launched Melvyn Bragg’s South Bank Show at ITV and Alan had launched the rival Arena arts series on BBC television.”
Later, as colleagues at the BBC’s Television Centre, Grade said he saw Yentob’s creative brilliance firsthand. “His creative taste was exceptional, as he later proved when I appointed him to run BBC Two. His management style was unusual, his canteen was the River Café, his contacts unmatched.
“When he needed my approval for something, money or ideas, he would ‘stalk’ me, seeming to appear out of nowhere, ‘Oh, hello Michael, I was wondering if…’. This was more than coincidence, it was his technique.”
Grade added: “Alan was the last of the TV impresarios of the golden age of public service broadcasting, up there with Paul Fox, Bill Cotton, Brian Tesler, Brian Wenham and David Attenborough. I bless his memory and his legacy.”
Jane Lush, who also chaired BAFTA, echoed the sentiment and called Yentob “a TV genius”.
“His stewardship of BBC Two moved it from a rather fusty channel to one where the best creatives wanted to showcase their work. But very unusually he also proved he had an eye for the most popular when he was handed the reins at BBC One. Television will miss him hugely.”
Yentob’s career spanned more than four decades, with credits including Arena, Imagine and top roles across BBC channels. He was widely regarded as one of the most creative minds in British broadcasting history.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.