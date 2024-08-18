Calls to cancel Reginald Hunter’s Manchester gigs amid controversy

A major comedy event in Manchester next month has been urged to cancel a performance by Reginald D Hunter after a Scottish theatre pulled a show amid ongoing controversy over his comments about Jews and Israel.

Hunter, 55, was performing his stand-up show Fluffy Fluffy Beavers on Sunday night at the Edinburgh fringe when he mentioned how a Channel 5 documentary on domestic abuse had prompted him to think: “My God, it’s like being married to Israel.”

An couple – who were sitting in the front row – told Hunter the joke was “not funny” and were themselves Israeli, before facing the wrath of other audience members.

According to audience member Dominic Cavendish, chief theatre critic for The Telegraph, the “ugliest Edinburgh Fringe moment ever” then unfurled. In a scathing review of the performance, he wrote: “The pair, who said they were from Israel, then endured their fellow audience members shouting expletives (‘f*** off’ among them), and telling them to go – with slow-hand claps, boos and cries of ‘genocidal maniac’, ‘you’re not welcome’ and ‘free Palestine’ part of the toxic mix.”

The couple eventually left the venue as Hunter is said to have “openly laughed” at them, while the audience continued to heckle as they exited the hall. After the couple left, the comedian referred to that incident and took aim at the Jewish Chronicle — which he was trying to access around the time of the controversy — being behind a paywall. “Typical f***ing Jews, they won’t tell you anything unless you subscribe,” he jested. It’s just a joke,” he swiftly added.

But Eastwood Theatre in Giffnock announced on Friday that it would not go ahead with Hunter’s September show. East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure’s spokeswoman said that it cancelled Hunter’s show on September 28, “due to controversial comments made during a recent performance”.

The statement added: “We defend the freedom of expression of artists and understand that our audiences expect to extend some latitude to many acts, including alternative comedy which may be controversial in places. However, we have a commitment to our community, and to our values of diversity and inclusion, which we take seriously.”

He is also listed to perform at Laughterama at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester next month. The Jewish representative Council of Greater Manchester had on Friday offered to sit down with the comedian but after a weekend in which Hunter has repeatedly tweeted about the controversy it rescinded that invitation. A statement said: “Instead of responding to our request for dialogue in good faith, Reginald D |Hunter has responded by amplifying the voices of individuals espousing anti-Jewish racism.

“The susequrnt haviour of Hunter highlights the fact that he holds no remorse for making racist comments directed towards the Jewish community. Given the record levels of hate being targeted at Jewish people, we now feel that any responsible venue needs to follow the example of Glasgow and cancel Mr Hunters shows.”

Police found “no crime” took place at the gig following a report of a hate incident at his Edinburgh Fringe show. On Thursday, Hunter said he regretted an “unfortunate incident” at his Fluffy Fluffy Beavers Edinburgh Festival Fringe show at Assembly George Square Studios.

Hunter, who regularly tours the UK and has appeared on comedy panel shows Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, posted a statement on his social media accounts saying that as a “comedian, I do push boundaries in creating humour, it’s part of my job”.

“This inevitably created divided opinions but I am staunchly anti-war and anti-bully,” he added. “I regret any stress caused to the audience and venue staff members.”