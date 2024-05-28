Cameron: IDF probe into Rafah tragedy ‘must be swift and transparent’
Israel is currently investigating a deadly fire in a tent camp in Rafah possibly ignited by an IDF airstrike nearby
Foreign Minister David Cameron has urged Israel to conduct a “swift, comprehensive and transparent” investigation into a fire in a tent camp in Rafah that killed dozens of people.
“Deeply distressing scenes following the airstrikes in Rafah this weekend. The IDF’s investigation must be swift, comprehensive & transparent. We urgently need a deal to get hostages out & aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire,” he said.
Israel is currently investigating the fire that was caused after IDF launched an airstrike on two Hamas commanders near the tent camp in northern Rafah on Sunday evening.
IDF said they carried out an “intelligence-based precise strike that targeted senior Hamas terrorists in Tal as Sultan (northern Rafah). Contrary to Hamas’ lies and misinformation, the strike did not take place in the Al-Mawasi Humanitarian Area.”
The IDF military advocate general, Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, said the “very grave” incident is still under investigation.”
“The IDF regrets any harm to noncombatants during the war,” she added. Prime Minister Netanyahu also commented on the tragedy, saying: “In Rafah, we have evacuated about one million civilians. Tragically, despite our immense efforts to avoid harming non-combatants, an incident occurred yesterday. We are investigating it thoroughly and will learn from it, as is our policy and longstanding conduct.”
A statement from the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said Israel has a right to go after Hamas, but that Israel must “take every precaution possible to protect civilians. We are actively engaging the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened.”
Meanwhile, both the UN, EU, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and a number of other countries condemned the incident, calling on an immediate ceasefire and a halt to the IDF’s operation in Rafah.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was “horrified” by the news coming out of Rafah with dozens of displaced persons, including small children, who had reportedly been killed.
“There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. International Court of Justice’s orders must be respected by all parties. This is really a dilemma how the international community can… force implementation of the decision,” he added.
The United Nations’ Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland also called on Israel to conduct a “thorough and transparent investigation into this incident, hold those responsible for any wrongdoing to account, and take immediate steps to better protect civilians.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.