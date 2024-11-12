Campaign raises more than £760k for genetic testing
Jnetics community fundraiser supports efforts to detect those at high risk of certain cancers
Genetic disorder charity Jnetics raised more than £760k in its match funding campaign, exceeding its original target.
The 36-hour appeal will enable Jnetics to continue its life-saving work as the UK’s only cross-communal organisation dedicated to the prevention and management of genetic disorders that disproportionately affect the Jewish community.
Jnetics runs screening services in Jewish schools across the country, as well as on university campuses and through the Jnetics Clinic, specifically aimed at young couples beginning to think about family planning.
Testing a couple before they try for a baby will help couples avoid the heartbreak of conceiving a baby affected by a genetic disorder, that disproportionately affects the Jewish community.
Chief executive Nicole Gordon said that one particular highlight of 2024 has been the launch of the new NHS Jewish BRCA testing programme for which Jnetics is a recognised engagement partner alongside Chai Cancer Care.
“With Ashkenazi Jews six times more likely than the general population to carry a mutuation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, this initiative is groundbreaking for our community. Since launch, 25,000 people have already signed up for testing.”
Jnetics chairman Tony Angel added: “The success of this campaign will ensure we can continue in our mission to detect those at higher risk of developing certain cancers, hence improving long term outcomes which will in turn save more lives across the community”
Click here to donate to the campaign appeal
