Candace Owen’s father in law Lord Farmer distances himself from her antisemitic rant

Lord Michael Farmer has taken to social media for an unprecedented expression of staunch support for Israel and the Jewish people following a weekend rant of antisemitic conspiracy theories by his daughter-in-law, Candace Owens.

Farmer, made a life peer in the House of Lords in 2014, was appointed Christian vice chair of the Council of Christians and Jews (CCJ) in 2016.

His son, right-wing activist George Farmer, married conservative American political commentator Owens in 2019.

She is renowned for her increasingly vehement attacks against the Jewish community, most recently including accusing a former President of the local B’nai B’rith chapter of paedophilia in 1913, retweeting posts accusing Israel of persecuting Christians, declaring “don’t get me started on the Mossad operations in Congo where Christians are also being slaughtered” and rejoicing in her perception that the “Zionist media empire continues to crumble”.

She also wrote: “Someone said something the other day that I wanted to share: The reason these demons we are fighting have to lie, steal, cheat, backstab and blackmail to get ahead is because they lack God’s creative force to produce anything of real value themselves. They are the Canaanites”, going on to claim that the Canaanites in the Bible “loved war, sexual perversion and promiscuity, child sacrifice and violence.”

In a recent post, she boasted that a recent online conversation, “The Truth About Zionism”, broadcast live on the Twitter Space audio platform alongside controversial, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, had achieved 1.6 million views.

Whilst not directly referring to Owens by name, Farmer, in a series of posts on Monday 19th August, begins by saying: “In view of public comments from a high-profile member of my family, I want to put my own views on antisemitism and Israel’s current military campaign in Gaza on public record.”

He goes on to say that as a teenager, growing up after World War II, he “became very aware of the cruelty meted out, before and during that conflict, against Jewish people – because they were Jewish. I found it impossible to comprehend how humans could, intentionally, be as cruel as possible to others.”

During his working career, he says he “worked with many Jewish people in the city”, that “the boss in one of his first jobs had come to Britain on a Kindertransport, that he often experienced “kindness and thoughtfulness from Jewish friends as well, at a time when I had few close relationships” and “the best man at my wedding and life-long friend was Jewish.”

He concludes by stating: “I should point out that I am the Christian Deputy Chair of the Council for Christians and Jews. This was founded in 1942 as a bulwark against antisemitism, and our monarch has always been its patron.”

Speaking exclusively to Jewish News, former chief executive of CCJ Elizabeth Harris-Sawczenk called Farmer a “true friend of the Jewish people”, a “kind, honest and generous person”, adding that she has “always held Lord Farmer in the highest respect”.

In what appears to be a personal response to her father in law’s post, Owens took to Twitter/X to inform her 5.5 million followers “I don’t know who needs to hear this but…demanding I get censored, mass reporting my YouTube account, harassing family members and work colleagues, plus launching smears is sort of, kind of, maybe proving my exact point.”

She adds: “You guys are so weird. LOL. You’re hoping for a family rift but there isn’t one. Just got back from France with him less than 72 hours ago. He’s always been an amazing father in law. Family comes first, always.”

In 2018, Candace Owens said Hitler “wanted to make Germany great and have things run well”, adding “He had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize.”

In July 2024, she rejected historical accounts of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele’s horrific experiments on Holocaust victims as “propaganda”, reasoning that they would have been a “waste of supplies.”