Design agency behind artwork for March Against Antisemitism nominated for prestigious industry honours
EXCLUSIVE: The Creative Clinic's media and branding work for historic gathering against hatred shortlisted for TWO Creativepool awards
The digital media agency responsible for the branding and graphics for the March Against Antisemitism has been shortlisted for two prestigious awards.
The Creative Clinic in north London worked on last year’s event in collaboration with Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA). The historic march on 26th November represented the single biggest gathering against antisemitism in a century – the largest rally of its kind since the ‘Battle of Cable Street’ in 1936.
The work the agency produced is now being considered for two Creativepool award categories judging the best work in the industry, which are decided on by votes from the general public.
With just five days to work on the project, the campaign advert appeared in every single major national newspaper, supported by a launch on social media.
More than 106,000 people participated in the peaceful March and concluding rally outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, supported by public figures and social media influencers including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Chief Rabbi Sir Efraim Mirvis; peers including Lord Austin; actors Eddie Marsan, Dame Maureen Lipman, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Felicity Kendall; broadcasters Robert Rinder, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Vanessa Feltz and Trevor Phillips and historian Simon Sebag Montefiore.
The resulting media coverage in major national newspapers and on television and radio meant that millions of people became aware of the campaign.
Adam Selwyn, founder and creative director, Creative Clinic told Jewish News they were “honoured to work with CAA on the branding and graphics for such an important and historic event. As an agency we are fully committed to supporting charities and organisations with purpose and this one was particularly close to our hearts. Given the way things are right now, I think it is brilliant that creative work focused on countering antisemitism has been recognised by leaders in the fields of design, branding and marketing. Winning the people’s vote would send such a positive message that Jew hate can never be accepted.”
A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “Our March Against Antisemitism was a day of national pride for British Jews and our allies. We drew over a hundred thousand people to the largest gathering against antisemitism since the Battle of Cable Street almost century ago. We warmly congratulate our partners at Creative Clinic, whose powerful designs were a major component of that historic day and could be seen across national media. At a time of record-breaking levels of antisemitism, the shortlisting of these designs is itself noteworthy, and we encourage everyone to vote for these entries to win the two awards.”
To vote for the Effectiveness Award, click here.
To vote for the Social Good Award, click here.
- Voters may need to register first.
