Ceasefire with Hezbollah opens new flight path for airlines

Israel’s ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah has brought a swift bonus in at least one quarter — the gradual resumption of commercial flights in and out of Israel.

First out of the gate, according to the Israel business news service, Globes, is Azerbaijan Airlines, which is due to resume flights between Tel Aviv and Baku on November 30.

Aegean Airlines, operating out of Greece, is expected to return to Israel in December; and, in good news for budget-conscious passengers, Wizz Air, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will gradually resume flights to and from Israel on December

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Wizz Air says it will start operating a route from Tel Aviv to Larnaca, in Cyprus, with four flights a week on December 20. Remaining routes — including, it is understood, flights from the UK to Tel Aviv — are set to be reintroduced on January 15.

Nir Mazor, VP marketing of travel agency Aviation Links, is hopeful that other airlines will follow suit. He told Globes: “The potential for stability in aviation arising from the ceasefire brings with it excellent news. In the short term, we expect to see the return of more airlines, which will expand supply and have a beneficial effect on air fares”.