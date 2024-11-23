Chabad envoy missing in UAE since Thursday

A Chabad rabbi based in the United Arab Emirates disappeared more than two days in what the Israeli prime minister office said is a suspected terrorist incident.

There has been no contact with Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who managed a supermarket in the country since Thursday and the Mossad and Emirati authorities are investigating. Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported that security sources indicated he had been under surveillance by terrorists.

A statement from the PMO said: “Zvi Kogan, and Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad envoy living in the UAE, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Since his disappearance, and against the backdrop of information that this was ab terrorist incident, an extensive investigation has been opened in the country. Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working continuously out of concern for his wellbeing and safety.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up