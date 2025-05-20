Chabad expands in Mill Hill East

Chabad has secured its first permanent premises serving the Mill Hill East community.

Located in a ground floor unit on Holders Hill Circus, the new centre will support the area’s fast growing Jewish population, introducing Shabbat services whilst continuing to host Friday night dinners, lecture series, and weekly classes.

Fundraising has already begun to meet the £250,000 goal for the first year, which includes refurbishment costs.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Rabbi Dovie Schochet, co-director of Chabad Mill Hill East with his wife, Jessica, said: “Since we opened our doors in 2020, we have connected with many hundreds of Jews in the area. With growing demand, we felt it was time to establish a space that truly meets the needs of every Jew—regardless of background or affiliation.”

The centre is scheduled to open in time for the High Holidays.