Chai campaign raises £2.6million in 36 hours
From Mad Hair Day to a Chai Shabbat across 150 shuls, community rallied around cancer support charity
Chai Cancer Care raised £2.6m towards its £3.9m annual running costs following a weekend of community events and a 36-hour matched funding effort.
Funds will support Chai’s 70 services, which provide a wide range of care for individuals and families affected by cancer.
Thousands of children across UK primary schools took part in ‘Mad Hair Day’ to raise awareness of the charity’s work, whilst a Chai Shabbat was held across 150 synagogues.
In the lead-up to the campaign, 13,000 ‘Bags for Chai’, were distributed across kosher supermarkets, restaurants, and shops.
Other events throughout the weekend included a whiskey evening, challah bake, two Beatles Tribute evenings and a ‘Dance Around the World’ evening in Manchester.
On Sunday morning, the 36-hour matched funding campaign began, raising £1 million by midday.
More than 100 children, whose families are supported by Chai, joined a ‘Chai Kids Family Fun Day’ at the organisation’s Hendon centre. The event included face painting, cookie decorating, hair braiding, and gaming, with a visit from Dudley and Ziggy, Chai’s pet therapy dogs.
By 10pm on Monday, the campaign closed with 255 team ‘hosts’ having galvanised the support of the community. More than 8000 donations had been made – starting at just £5 – taking the total to over £2.6million.
Chai chairman Louise Hager said: “We are overwhelmed by the response from the community, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times. This campaign highlights not only the vital role Chai plays to those who need our services, but also the recognition of this from across the entire community.
“Our heartfelt thanks goes out to our dedicated team hosts — many of whom are clients themselves —and our loyal supporters, who, together with our generous matchers have secured the funds necessary to continue our services. Without any statutory funding, every donation ensures we can remain a lifeline for those who turn to us.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.