Chai campaign raises £2.6million in 36 hours

Chai Cancer Care raised £2.6m towards its £3.9m annual running costs following a weekend of community events and a 36-hour matched funding effort.

Funds will support Chai’s 70 services, which provide a wide range of care for individuals and families affected by cancer.

Thousands of children across UK primary schools took part in ‘Mad Hair Day’ to raise awareness of the charity’s work, whilst a Chai Shabbat was held across 150 synagogues.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In the lead-up to the campaign, 13,000 ‘Bags for Chai’, were distributed across kosher supermarkets, restaurants, and shops.

Other events throughout the weekend included a whiskey evening, challah bake, two Beatles Tribute evenings and a ‘Dance Around the World’ evening in Manchester.

On Sunday morning, the 36-hour matched funding campaign began, raising £1 million by midday.

More than 100 children, whose families are supported by Chai, joined a ‘Chai Kids Family Fun Day’ at the organisation’s Hendon centre. The event included face painting, cookie decorating, hair braiding, and gaming, with a visit from Dudley and Ziggy, Chai’s pet therapy dogs.

By 10pm on Monday, the campaign closed with 255 team ‘hosts’ having galvanised the support of the community. More than 8000 donations had been made – starting at just £5 – taking the total to over £2.6million.

Chai chairman Louise Hager said: “We are overwhelmed by the response from the community, particularly in these uncertain and challenging times. This campaign highlights not only the vital role Chai plays to those who need our services, but also the recognition of this from across the entire community.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes out to our dedicated team hosts — many of whom are clients themselves —and our loyal supporters, who, together with our generous matchers have secured the funds necessary to continue our services. Without any statutory funding, every donation ensures we can remain a lifeline for those who turn to us.”