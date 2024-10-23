Chai launches bereavement group for young people who have lost a parent

Jewish cancer support organisation Chai has launched a bereavement group aimed at young people who have lost a parent.

The initiative comes as the organisation experiences an unprecedented increase in the number of individuals under 50 seeking support, with more young people being affected by a cancer diagnosis in their family.

The newly launched “Loss of a Parent Bereavement Group” is designed to support individuals aged 20-45 years old, offering them a safe and understanding environment to discuss their experiences of losing a parent.

The group addresses a range of topics, including the challenges of using appropriate language to explain a loved one’s diagnosis to children, or the emotional struggle of life milestones such as getting married without the presence of a parent.

Since October 2023, Chai Cancer Care’s wider group therapy sessions have seen a significant increase in participation, with 12 per cent of attendees being under the age of 30 and 26 per cent under the age of 50.

Chai Cancer Care chief executive Lisa Steele, said: “We are seeing a growing number of young people turning to us during what is undoubtedly one of the most challenging times of their lives. Losing a parent or loved one at a young age is incredibly isolating, and we recognised the urgent need for a dedicated group to off er support, connection and understanding.”

She added: “This new group aims to provide a space where young people can openly share their experiences with others in a similar situation. At Chai, our mission is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone. This group is an important extension of that promise.”