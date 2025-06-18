Charedi sex offender living opposite children’s playground in Manchester
Todros Grynhaus was jailed for 13 years in 2015 after a campaign of sexual abuse against two teenage girls
A notorious paedophile is living steps away from a children’s playground in Heywood without the knowledge of the probation service, according to the Manchester Evening News.
Digital maps used by the probation service initially failed to “identify the presence of the park” directly opposite the home where Todros Grynhaus is living.
As reported by Jewish News, the Talmudic scholar was jailed for 13 years and two months in 2015 for seven counts of sexual abuse between 1996 and 2004 against 37-year old Yehudis Fletcher and another young girl.
It was Fletcher’s court evidence that helped convict the Talmudic scholar, who was supposed to be looking after her as his family’s vulnerable lodger, but instead abused her the summer she turned 16.
The Probation Service said the decisions around where a sex offender lives are based on “particular risks an individual poses” and are “actively monitored on an ongoing basis”.
Elsie Blundell, Heywood’s MP, has written to the Probation Service about her “grave concerns” and said: “Sexual offenders released from custody have no place near settings or local amenities frequented by children or young people.”
The community where Grynhaus lives is aware of his convictions, and some residents say they no longer allow their children to play in the park, adding they felt “angry” he had been allowed to live on what they described as a “family estate”.
Grynhaus, a successful businessman and father-of-ten who enjoyed high standing in Salford’s tight-knit ultra-Orthodox community, was jailed for over 13 years in 2015 after a jury found him guilty of seven sex offences. He was released in 2022 after serving just over half of his sentence.
The Manchester Evening News writes that it understands there is another individual residing at the property and has therefore taken the decision not to publish the exact location.
