Charity Commission launches inquiry into Rio Cinema over cancelled Eurovision event
East London centre refuses to host party for the song contest in protest at Israel's inclusion
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into the actions of east London’s Rio Cinema, after the Dalston film and community centre said it would no longer hold a Eurovision screening party, in protest at Israel remaining in the competition.
The cinema, which runs as a registered charity, says it will organise an event to raise funds for Palestinian aid instead. Its annual event for Eurovision has, over the years, become the biggest event of its kind.
The European Broadcasting Union, which organises Eurovision, has condemned the cinema’s action, saying that the contest is “non-political” rather than “a contest between governments”.
But after complaints from — among others — Jewish groups and MP Sir Michael Ellis, that the cinema might be in breach of its charitable guideline regulations, the Charity Commission now says it has launched a “regulatory compliance case” to establish whether there had been “wrongdoing” in the cinema’s decision to boycott Eurovision.
Replying to Sir Michael, the Charity Commission said that “concerns have been raised with us about the Rio Centre’s decision to cancel an event relating to the Eurovision Song Contest.
“As a result, we have opened a regulatory compliance case and are currently reviewing information supplied by the charity’s trustees. This will inform any next steps.”
A Charity Commission spokesperson told Jewish News: “Concerns have been raised with us about the Rio Centre’s decision to cancel an event relating to Eurovision. As a result, we have opened a regulatory compliance case and are currently reviewing information supplied by the charity’s trustees. This will inform any next steps.”
Meanwhile, Britain’s representative at Eurovision, Olly Alexander, has rejected a plea from the Queers for Palestine group to withdraw from the contest, rather than appear alongside the 20-year-old Israeli entrant, Eden Golan.
In a statement on social media, Alexander said: “I wholeheartedly support action being taken to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the return of all hostages and the safety and security of all civilians in Palestine and Israel.
“I know some people will choose to boycott this year’s Eurovision, and I understand and respect their decision. As a participant I’ve taken a lot of time to deliberate over what to do and the options available to me. It is my current belief that removing myself from the contest wouldn’t bring us any closer to our shared goal. Instead, l’ve been speaking with some of the other EV contestants and we’ve decided that by taking part we can use our platform to come together and call for peace.
“I hope and pray that our calls are answered and there is an end to the atrocities we are seeing taking place in Gaza”.
