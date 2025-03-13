Chicken soup kibble hailed as cure for canine aggression

A Japanese pet food company has launched a range of chicken soup products following the success of trials with shelter dogs.

Chicken Soup Kibble, made by Ochel Group, led to improved alertness and obedience among all breeds of dogs at two rescue centres, in Tokyo and Yokohama.

During the trial the dogs, many of which had arrived as strays, some with injuries, were fed the kibble twice a day.

Managers at Kelev shelters reported that after just six days on a diet of Chicken Soup Kibble, the snarling and growling among the canine residents had vanished.

A fortnight into the trial the dogs could be found gathered in groups of 10 and bowing in a downward movement, calmly vocalising at low volume as they did so.

“To call the transformation a miracle would be an understatement,” said Esta Tanaka, rehoming manager at Kelev’s Tokyo shelter, who supervised the three-month controlled trial in partnership with Ochel Group’s director of development, Mord Ichai.

“We are talking about dogs with severe reactivity,” Tanaka said.

“Many of them we have had trouble rehoming because of their aggression or separation anxiety.”

She now expects new owners will soon be found for all the residents.

Haman, an older dog who is thought to be an Akita cross, was the longest-staying resident at the shelter.

He showed severe aggression, and had been handed in to the shelter by his previous owner after repeated biting attacks. Haman had other social problems that had led his owner to give him up, including urinating in the house and incessant barking. With his transformation since being part of the food trial, Tanaka is hopeful that, in time, even he will be adopted.

Chicken Soup Kibble is made by distilling and freeze-drying soup made according to a recipe that Ochel Group said originates from eastern Europe. Ochel, which is now planning a trial of dill pickles, rugelach and tzimmes to see if they similar positive effects, wishes all its customers Chag Purim Sameach.