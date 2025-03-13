Chicken soup kibble hailed as cure for canine aggression
Manufacturer Ochel Group to launch range of dog food products following hugely successful trials at shelters in Tokyo and Yokohama
A Japanese pet food company has launched a range of chicken soup products following the success of trials with shelter dogs.
Chicken Soup Kibble, made by Ochel Group, led to improved alertness and obedience among all breeds of dogs at two rescue centres, in Tokyo and Yokohama.
During the trial the dogs, many of which had arrived as strays, some with injuries, were fed the kibble twice a day.
Managers at Kelev shelters reported that after just six days on a diet of Chicken Soup Kibble, the snarling and growling among the canine residents had vanished.
A fortnight into the trial the dogs could be found gathered in groups of 10 and bowing in a downward movement, calmly vocalising at low volume as they did so.
“To call the transformation a miracle would be an understatement,” said Esta Tanaka, rehoming manager at Kelev’s Tokyo shelter, who supervised the three-month controlled trial in partnership with Ochel Group’s director of development, Mord Ichai.
“We are talking about dogs with severe reactivity,” Tanaka said.
“Many of them we have had trouble rehoming because of their aggression or separation anxiety.”
She now expects new owners will soon be found for all the residents.
Haman, an older dog who is thought to be an Akita cross, was the longest-staying resident at the shelter.
He showed severe aggression, and had been handed in to the shelter by his previous owner after repeated biting attacks. Haman had other social problems that had led his owner to give him up, including urinating in the house and incessant barking. With his transformation since being part of the food trial, Tanaka is hopeful that, in time, even he will be adopted.
Chicken Soup Kibble is made by distilling and freeze-drying soup made according to a recipe that Ochel Group said originates from eastern Europe. Ochel, which is now planning a trial of dill pickles, rugelach and tzimmes to see if they similar positive effects, wishes all its customers Chag Purim Sameach.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.