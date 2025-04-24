Chief Executive Officer

Location: London

Salary: Circa £90,000

Closing date: 11th May 2025

The Anne Frank Trust is an education charity that empowers young people aged 9 to 15 to recognise and challenge all forms of prejudice through learning about Anne Frank, antisemitism and the Holocaust.

As we approach the centenary of Anne Frank’s birth, we’re seeking a visionary Chief Executive to lead the Trust into its next strategic phase — expanding our reach and deepening our impact.

This is a unique opportunity to lead:

A mission-driven organisation with national reach, working with thousands of young people in schools

A passionate, experienced team and committed Board

A charity with significant growth potential

For further information about this exciting opportunity and to find out how to apply, please visit the dedicated microsite at:

https://www.prospect-us-site.co.uk/aft-ceo

If you wish to have an informal discussion about the opportunity, please contact our retained advisors at Prospectus, Linda Griffiths or Jane Ray:

linda.griffiths@prospect-us.co.uk

jane.ray@prospect-us.co.uk