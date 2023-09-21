Chief Rabbi launches guide on baby loss and childlessness
Ephraim Mirvis says "While so much of our communal activity focuses on the joys and blessings of family life", many are "grappling with grief and trauma that can be difficult to articulate.”
The Chief Rabbi has launched a ground-breaking guide for those who have suffered baby loss, infertility or childlessness.
Launched at the Chief Rabbi’s annual conference for Rabbis and Rebbetzens and also sent to community lay leaders, the guide aims to ensure that communal leaders are more mindful of those who have suffered or are currently suffering in silence.
The Office of the Chief Rabbi says it recognises that the family is at the heart of Jewish practice and the difficulties inherent for a person or family who has been affected by baby loss, infertility or childlessness to play a full part in communal life when, references to children are around every corner.
It says that “this is one of those issues that even the most talented and empathetic leaders can overlook if they have no experience of it themselves.”
In his foreword to the guide the Chief Rabbi writes: “Despite our best efforts to ensure that our kehillot (communities) are warm and welcoming places, within which no one is left feeling excluded or alienated, sometimes we can inadvertently leave a person or group of people feeling distinctly uncomfortable and unwelcome. While so much of our communal activity focuses on the joys and blessings of family life… many face silent struggles, grappling with grief and trauma that can be difficult to articulate.”
Alongside the guide, which can be viewed here, the Office is making available for the first time the prayer for a person grieving the loss of a baby.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.