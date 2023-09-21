Chief Rabbi launches guide on baby loss and childlessness

The Chief Rabbi has launched a ground-breaking guide for those who have suffered baby loss, infertility or childlessness.

Launched at the Chief Rabbi’s annual conference for Rabbis and Rebbetzens and also sent to community lay leaders, the guide aims to ensure that communal leaders are more mindful of those who have suffered or are currently suffering in silence.

The Office of the Chief Rabbi says it recognises that the family is at the heart of Jewish practice and the difficulties inherent for a person or family who has been affected by baby loss, infertility or childlessness to play a full part in communal life when, references to children are around every corner.

It says that “this is one of those issues that even the most talented and empathetic leaders can overlook if they have no experience of it themselves.”

In his foreword to the guide the Chief Rabbi writes: “Despite our best efforts to ensure that our kehillot (communities) are warm and welcoming places, within which no one is left feeling excluded or alienated, sometimes we can inadvertently leave a person or group of people feeling distinctly uncomfortable and unwelcome. While so much of our communal activity focuses on the joys and blessings of family life… many face silent struggles, grappling with grief and trauma that can be difficult to articulate.”

Alongside the guide, which can be viewed here, the Office is making available for the first time the prayer for a person grieving the loss of a baby.