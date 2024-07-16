Chief Rabbi Mirvis praises departing England manager Southgate as ‘a real mensch’

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has described departing England football manager Gareth Southgate as a “real mensch” and praised the “standard that he has set as a role-model and representative of our country.”

The Chief, a committed football fan and Tottenham Hotspur fan, posted a a tribute to Southgate shortly after the manager confirmed he has resigned as England boss following last Sunday’s Euro Final defeat to Spain.

In a statement Southgate, 53, confirmed:“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England.

“It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.”

After nearly eight years in the role Southgate is England’s most successful manager in terms of consistent major tournament performance., also reaching the Euros Final in 2021, losing to Italy, and a World Cup semi-final in 2018, when they were beaten by Croatia.

Posting on X, Rabbi Mirvis said:”Gareth Southgate’s greatest achievement was not on the pitch, but in the standard that he has set for how a role-model and representative of our country should conduct themselves.

“In a job which has subjected him to a degree of national scrutiny and criticism that most people will never appreciate, he has been a real mensch, remaining dignified, respectful and considerate throughout.

“His legacy will be a generation of young people who have learned from him that leadership is primarily about decency, integrity and bringing honour to others. That is worth more to our country than any trophy. The crown of a good name supersedes all. Thank you, Gareth.”