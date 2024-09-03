Cleverly accuses Lammy of damaging UK relationship with Israel and US
Left-wing MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, call for an 'immediate and total arms embargo to Israel'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly has accused foreign secretary David Lammy of damaging the UK’s relationship with the United States and Israel.
Posting on X in response to the government’s decision to suspend the export of some arms to Israel, he said: “The Foreign Secretary has damaged two of our most important relationships at a crucial time – and it won’t have the impact he wants.”
Cleverly used a post on X from ITV political editor Robert Peston which claimed the White House had been left shocked by the UK government’s decision to announce a partial arms license ban in the Commons on Monday.
But Downing Street and the Foreign Office insisted Washington had been informed of the UK decision in advance in a briefing with political journalists on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, left-wing MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn, called for an “immediate and total arms embargo to Israel”.He shared a letter signed by the five MPs who are part of the newly formed Independent Alliance group.
The other members are Shockat Adam, who defeated Labour frontbencher Jonathan Ashworth in Leicester South, as well as Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain and Iqbal Mohamed, who all also stood on pro-Gaza platforms in the general election.
Other left-wing MPs such as Zarah Sultana also called for the arms exports implemented by the government on Monday to go further.
