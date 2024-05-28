Combat injury mortality rate in Israeli hospitals drops to record low of 6.3%

Israeli hospitals have reduced the mortality rate for survivable combat injuries among soldiers to a record low of 6.3 percent since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, according to one of the country’s leading trauma surgeons.

This figure, the lowest percentage in the history of warfare, is in stark contrast to mortality rates of soldiers in previous global conflicts: 30 percent during the Second World War, 24 percent in Vietnam and 10 percent in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Dr. Eyal Hashavia, head of trauma surgery at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), revealed the latest data last week to a Jerusalem Press Club delegation during a visit to the hospital to observe how it receives injured troops from Gaza who are flown in on Black Hawk helicopters.

Dr Hashavia said: “We get up to three soldiers per flight and up to three flights per day. It’s a 40-minute journey from northern Gaza and we can get them from our rooftop helipad into surgery within two minutes and 40 seconds of arrival – which is another speed record.”

According to recent IDF statistics, more than 600 Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas launched its surprise terror attack on southern Israel. Some 3,543 soldiers have been wounded in the conflict, with 546 still in serious condition. Remarkably there have been zero fatalities reported among injured soldiers admitted to Ichilov during the war.

Dr Hashavia added: “The most common injuries from Gaza are caused by RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), explosives and, less frequently, grenades and bullet wounds. Most of these injuries are not immediately life-threatening, which was not the case in the early days of the war. Back then we saw a lot of limb injuries, significant vascular injuries and shrapnel to the brain, chest and abdomen.”

Spencer Gelding, chief executive of Beit Halochem UK, which supports the rehabilitation of injured soldiers and victims of terror in Israel, said: “I’m profoundly impressed by the remarkable advancements in emergency medical care demonstrated by Israeli hospitals since the attack on Israel on 7 October. The exceptional work of medical professionals throughout Israeli hospitals is a testament to their relentless dedication, innovative practices, and cutting-edge technology.

“It is heartening to see such effective measures in place to save lives and provide the highest standard of care to those who serve. These advancements in treatments and medical care ensure that those who are wounded and will become members of one of the four Beit Halochem centres are given the greatest chance to rebuild their lives.”