WIN: a one-hour court session at Padel Pod

Padel Pod’s debut site in Crouch End, north London, is a hub for Jewish players and indoor courts are due to open in Shenley and Hackney Wick later this year. Each club will feature four or five courts either indoor, or outdoor under canopies, alongside essential facilities.

Padel Pod also runs summer camps for children and tournaments for players of all ages.

Three lucky Jewish News readers can each win a one-hour court booking for up to four people at a Padel Pod of their choice.

If you’re never played and want to try, this is your chance. Or maybe you’re a regular who’d like to play somewhere new. To enter please fill out the form below.

