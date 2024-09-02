Conference of European Rabbis launches initiative to support smaller Jewish communities

One of Europe’s most prominent associations of Orthodox rabbis has this month launched a new, first of its kind programme to deliver religious services to Jewish communities.

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER), representing over 700 Jewish mainstream orthodox communities across Europe, will use the ‘Community Package Initiative’ to particularly support those groups in smaller or remote areas, ensuring that vital religious support is accessible to every community across the continent.

The CER’s “Community Package” costs a total of 2,700 Euros or £2,272, payable in monthly installments of 75 Euros or £63, over three years.

It includes a detailed inspection of Mikvaot every three years, complete with a comprehensive report and a self-check testing kit for water compliance, as well as consultation, halachic advice, and a port of call to answer any halachic questions.

The package also includes expert, routine checking of Torah scrolls and their electronic registration, to help prevent theft and forgery, as well as acting as a liaison with sofrim (Torah scribes) should a new Torah scroll need to be written.

Additionally, the package offers unlimited access to “Birur Yahadut” (Jewish Status Determination), managing enquiries and providing expert rabbinic opinion regarding complex cases.

The CER says the package can be tailored to suit the specific needs of each community. For example, if it already employs a local Sofer Stam, or Jewish scribe, they can substitute the service for Torah classes, lectures by prominent speakers, or Brit Milah services in remote areas.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), said: “Our Community Package Initiative represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to supporting Jewish communities across Europe. By making these vital services available to even the smallest and most remote communities, we are ensuring that every Jewish community has the resources to sustain its religious practices and traditions.”