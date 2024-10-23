Conservative Friends of Israel announces new Chair
'It's time for a change of leadership' says Hilda Worth as Jeremy Brier KC takes over key role
Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) has appointed a new Chair to lead the parliamentary group.
Jeremy Brier KC, a former Parliamentary Candidate for the Conservative Party, takes over from Hilda Worth, who has been part of CFI for more than a decade.
Worth served as Chair since November 2022 and as Vice-Chair between 2010 and 2022.
She said: “Following the General Election it is time for a change in leadership of CFI. As we go forwards and rebuild in Opposition it is an exciting time to take a new cohort of MPs and colleagues to Israel, to build and consolidate the friends we have in the Parliamentary Party and the whole Conservative Party.
“I am delighted that Jeremy will be able to lead this new chapter. We all know how crucial support from the Conservative Party is for Israel is during these difficult and uncertain times”.
Lord Polak CBE added: “On behalf of all at CFI I would like to sincerely thank Hilda for her strong and effective leadership. The Conservative Party continues to show a great understanding and support for Israel and Hilda’s contribution to this is immense”.
Jeremy Brier KC said: “Hilda has done a wonderful job leading CFI as Chair over the last two years, in what were very testing times. As the Party goes forward with new leadership and Israel faces significant new challenges, I am delighted to be able to continue to play a leading role in this important organisation.”
