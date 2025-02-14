Construction to begin on Leeds Jewish Housing Association affordable homes project

Work is about to start on a major affordable housing project delivering 28 new homes on the Queenshill estate in north Leeds.

It is the second phase of a two-part Leeds Jewish Housing Association (LJHA) initiative to replace old properties with a blend of modern accommodation, including additional supported housing for older members of the local community and more family homes.

The first phase, completed in 2022, is made up of 85 new properties including 51 sheltered housing apartments for those aged 55 and over, and 34 general needs apartments.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Phase two, known as The Island Site, will comprise 14 two-bed and 12 three-bed homes, together with a one-bed home and a two-bed apartment.

As families began the process of vacating their homes in preparation for the site to be cleared, LJHA approached Leeds City Council to discuss options for temporary accommodation usage in the period between the properties becoming empty and the start of demolition.

These discussions led to a partnership with local homeless charity Turning Lives Around which enabled 90 families to receive emergency accommodation on short-term lets.

Mark Grandfield, LJHA chief executive, said: “We are excited to begin the second phase of our regeneration masterplan which, collectively, will deliver 113 new high quality homes in place of 52 outdated houses and flats.

“Phase two will incorporate 28 new homes in place of the 40 outdated flats. However, this will create 121 bed spaces, a significant increase on the 56 bed spaces in the flats, the majority of which were single occupancy.

“Winning the Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Award for phase one underlined the high standard of build that was achieved. I am confident that the new development will be of equally stunning quality.”

Craig Simons, LJHA director of operations, said: “Both the masterplan and individual proposals for phases one and two have been the subject of extensive community consultations. These have ranged from small group round table discussions with the existing community in the area, to wider drop-ins which residents from surrounding estates were invited to.

“Each of these exercises provided an opportunity for the community to provide feedback, either directly to LJHA and the architect at smaller sessions, or through feedback forms at the pre-planning consultation.

“We are delighted that this feedback was overwhelmingly supportive of our goal to replace the outdated flats with modern family housing.”

Jonathan Shaw, LJHA Board chair, said: “It was a proud moment for the Board to formally give the development the green light. I want to place on record our thanks to Leeds City Council and Homes England for the support and guidance throughout the process thus far, as well as a number of local community members who have provided direct charitable funding to us to help make this scheme a reality. Most importantly, I pay tribute to our residents. All previous occupants of the flats who wanted to be rehoused by LJHA have been settled into new LJHA homes.

“Equally, I must commend the other residents on the Queenshill estate who appreciate our vision of a bright new future which is one final stage from completion as building work gets underway.”

The scheme is due for completion in spring 2026.