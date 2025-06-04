Corbyn attempt to force probe into UK involvement with Israel in Gaza passes first hurdle
Ex-Labour leader brought forward a Ten-Minute Rule Bill calling for an 'independent public inquiry' into UK military co-operation with Israel
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to force an independent inquiry into UK involvement with Israel’s war in Gaza has passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons.
The former Labour leader, who now sits as an Independent MP, on Wednesday brought forward a Ten-Minute Rule Bill calling for an “independent public inquiry” into the UK’s co-operation with Israel since October 2023.
He told the Commons:”The public deserves to know the full extent of the UK’s complicity in these atrocities.”
MPs still in the Commons voted the bill through. It was backed by nine left-wing Labour MPs, including Ian Byrne, Richard Burgon, and the suspended MP Zarah Sultana, along with the other pro-Gaza independents.
Despite passing its first reading, Corbyn’s bill is most unlikely to return for parliamentary debate, as it will be added to a long list of private members’ legislation, for which there will be no government time.
Supportive MPs were reprimanded by the deputy speaker after they clapped the former Labour leader as he presented the bill.
Many wore red Stop Arming Israel badges.
