Counter-terror cops raid home of anti-Israel activist Asa Winstanley

Counter-terrorism police have carried out a raid on the home of Asa Winstanley – a writer renowned for his anti-Israel stance and a campaign to deny antisemitism in Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

Police arrived at The Electronic Intifada website’s associate editor home in north London on Thursday with warrants and a letter allegedly informing him police are investigating possible offenses” under sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

Jewish News understands they seized devices and documents as part of their investigation, but Winstanley has not been arrested or charged with any offences.

A report published by Electronic Intifada said: A letter addressed to Winstanley from the ‘Counter Terrorism Command’ of the Metropolitan Police Service indicates that the authorities are “aware of your profession” as a journalist but that ‘notwithstanding, police are investigating possible offenses’ under sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

“These provisions set out the purported offense of ‘encouragement of terrorism.'”

Winstanley is active on several social media platforms, and recently posted on X praising the “sheer bravery of the Palestinian resistance” which included a video published by the Qassam Brigades.

The Gaza based Qassam Brigades are the military wing of Hamas.

He had previously written an article accusing Israel of killing hundreds of its own citizens on October 7 rather than allowing Hamas take them captive.

An early book he wrote Weaponising Anti-Semitism: How the Israel Lobby Brought Down Jeremy Corbyn, which a heavily criticised attempt to suggest the crisis under the previous Labour leader had actually been whipped up by Zionists.

Jewish News attended an event to promote his book in which Winstanley was interviewed by anti-Zionist academic David Miller.

The CPS published a warning in August in relation to the promotion of violence online urging the public to “think before you post” with a threat of possible prosecution.

The Met and Winstanley have been contacted for further comment.