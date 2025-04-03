Counter terrorism police arrest two men in London over alleged Hezbollah links
Two men have been arrested in west London on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of a proactive investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Two men with alleged links to Hezbollah have been arrested in London on suspicion of being members of the proscribed organisation – and with one of them accused of preparing for acts of terrorism.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest of a a 39-year-old man at an address in north west London on Tuesday on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation, preparation for acts of terrorism and being involved in a funding arrangement for the purposes of terrorism.
As part of the same operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command officers also arrested a 35-year-old man at an address in west London on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation.
It was confirmed the investigation relates to Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation under UK counter terrorism legislation.
The investigation is largely focused on activity overseas, as well as activity within the UK.
At this time, there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public .
Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “Terrorism and terrorists have a global reach and impact and the activities of terrorist groups overseas can harm communities here in the UK as well as causing devastation to those abroad.
“Our investigation remains ongoing, but I hope that these arrests show we will take robust action against anyone here whom we suspect as being involved in terrorist activity regardless of whether their activity is focused here in the UK or elsewhere.”
The two men were taken to a London police station, and have since been released on bail until a date in mid-July.
Searches were carried out at five addresses – two in North West London, one in West London, one in South West London and one in Essex – and police said these are now complete.
Enquiries continue.
Police urge that if you see or hear something that doesn’t feel right, then trust your instincts and ACT by reporting it in confidence at www.gov.uk/ACT or call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.
