CST volunteer wins Hertsmere’s top civic award for community protection

A leading Jewish community security volunteer has been honoured with Hertsmere Council’s prestigious Dave Rankin Award for his outstanding contribution to public safety.

Neil, who can’t be fully named for his security, was presented with the award as part of the 2024/25 Hertsmere Civic Awards. He serves as the Community Security Trust’s (CST) regional head for Hertfordshire and has volunteered tirelessly to help protect local Jewish residents.

The awards celebrate individuals and organisations who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving life in the borough.

A CST spokesperson said, “We are so delighted that Neil has been awarded the Hertsmere Council’s Dave Rankin Award. Neil’s tireless dedication, unwavering commitment, and steadfast support truly embody the spirit of this award. Thank you Neil, for everything you do.”

Neil said, “I am truly honoured to receive the Hertsmere Council’s Dave Rankin Award. The safety and security of our community remain our priority, and this award reflects the collective effort to make a difference.”